Missing Lebanon Teen Found Safe

By
Source Staff
-
Lorena Lund

UPDATE: Lorena has been located.

The Lebanon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Lorena Lund.

She was last seen at her residence Tuesday, June 4th, around 3:30 p.m. in the W. Adams Ave. neighborhood.

At this time, a clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lorena, please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

