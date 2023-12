December 23, 2023 – The Lebanon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Matthew Parkes.

Mr. Parkes was reported missing this week, and his last known location was 822 S. Cumberland St., Days Inn, on November 24, 2023. He is believed to be driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, gray in color. He is 5’10”, 175 lbs, with short, gray hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Parkes, please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.