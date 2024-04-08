Missing Lebanon Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Heather has been located safely, per Lebanon Police Department

*******************************

The Lebanon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Heather Hargis.

Heather was last seen wearing a multi-colored hoodie with blue jeans and is approximately 5’7, and around 200 pounds. She was last seen at Burger King on the Square on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Heather Hargis, please contact the Lebanon Police Department immediately at 615-443-2323.