The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Latyryn Keshaun Patterson-Dalton.

Description:

6’2”, 335lbs

Last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black Nike Air Force 1’s.

If you know of his location, please call 615-452-1313 or e-Mail Officer Byrnes at [email protected]

GPD Case #: 24-04309

