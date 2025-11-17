Missing: Kisha Keeton of Franklin

Kisha Keeton has been missing from Franklin, TN since approximately 7:50 p.m. on November 3, 2025.

Authorities and family are deeply concerned for her safety and well-being. She was last seen leaving the Market Master Convenience Store in Franklin at Columbia Avenue and Beasley Drive heading south on foot on Columbia Ave/Highway 31 toward Spring Hill. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans, a gray beanie hat, and carrying a leather backpack style purse (pictured below). Kisha may be in need of medical attention or other assistance.

If you have any information—no matter how small-please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (615) 790-5550.

