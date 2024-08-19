Missing: Kimberly Whitcomb of Gallatin

August 18, 2024 – Please assist the Gallatin Police Department in locating Ms. Kimberly Whitcomb.

She was reported missing and made statements of harming herself prior to leaving. She is reported to have frequent seizures brought on by bright lights and loud noises.

She was last seen by family in the area of Morton Ave. She was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt and black shorts with a red purse.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Whitcomb please conctact the Gallatin police department 615-452-1313 or email OFC Chupp at [email protected]

Source: Gallatin Police Department

