The Gallatin Police Dept. is needing assistance in locating Evelyn Amaya Asuzanna Castro.

Evelyn was last seen at 102 Sunset Blvd. Gallatin TN 37066 on July 30 around 7pm.

She was last seen wearing an oversized black tee shirt, shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information that would assist, please contact Inv. James Kemp at 615-452-1313 ext. 3245.

