Missing Columbia Woman: Veronica L. Baker

April 10, 2024 – The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 51-year-old missing person Veronica L. Baker.

Veronica was last seen on April 7th, 2024, in the area of Bear Creek Pike. Veronica is 5’01” tall and weighs 95 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]