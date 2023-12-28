Missing Columbia Teen: 16-year-old Avyanna Thompson

December 28, 2023 – The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile, Avyanna Thompson.

Avyanna was last seen on December 18th, 2023, in the area of Beech Street, wearing a gray hoodie and black jogging pants. Avyanna is 4’9” tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com

Source: Columbia Police Department