Missing Columbia Teen: 13-year-old Kaiden Cole Brewer

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 13 year old runaway juvenile Kaiden Cole Brewer. Kaiden was last seen this morning in the area of E. 12th St. wearing grey Champion sweatpants, a black Nike hoodie, and white Nike Air Force 1’s. Kaiden is 5’ 0” tall weighing 120 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com