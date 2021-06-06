Missing 76-Year-Old Spring Hill Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Helen has been found and is safe.

Original Story:

Spring Hill Police are currently looking for Helen Evans who goes by “Gay” in the Hardin’s Landing Subdivision (located on Commonwealth Drive, south of Duplex Rd.)

Helen is 5’2” tall and weighs about 161 pounds. She is 76 years old. She has brown shoulder length hair. Police do not have a clothing description to give. She has a broken foot and has dementia. She was last seen at 4:30 AM on June 6th. All vehicles at her home are accounted for, police believe she left her home on foot. If you see Helen, please call 911.