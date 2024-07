Al Marvyn Trim, 41, was reported missing by his family on July 19.

He left his home in Murfreesboro after making threats of harming himself. He was last seen driving a 2019 black Dodge Durango with Tennessee tag number DV82058. Trim has been entered into NCIC as missing.

If you know where he is, or if you see him, please contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662 or email [email protected].

