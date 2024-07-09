Missing: 23-year-old David Quinteros-Duarte of Nashville

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for David Quinteros-Duarte, who is missing from Nashville.

He’s 23 y/o, 5’1, 125 lbs., with brown eyes and hair. David was last seen on July 8th, at 5:00 p.m. at his home on Park Street.

Quinteros-Duarte was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and yellow shoes. He has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely without help.

Spot him? Call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7329 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

