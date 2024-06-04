Missing: 20-year-old Christopher Frankenberry of Goodlettsville

Metro Nashville police are searching for Christopher Frankenberry, who was reported missing this week, according to WSMV. Police say Frankenberry’s mother went to pick him up from TriStar Centennial Hospital but the 20-year-old, who has autism, had failed to check into the hospital.

A Silver Alert was issued for Frankenberry in November then again in January.

Now, Frankenberry is being sought after again. The 20-year-old is 5’6″, 115 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is most likely wearing a black clothing.

Spot him? Call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

