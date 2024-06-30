Missing: 15-Year-Old Addyson Smith of Hendersonville

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photos from Hendersonville Police Department

Hendersonville Police are seeking information regarding missing 15-year-old Addyson Smith.

Name: Addyson Smith, 15 years old
Last Seen Wearing: Red/White/Black Air Jordans [Unknown Other Clothing]
Features: Freckles on Face
Descriptors: White Female, 97 Pounds, 4’10, Medium Length Brown Hair with

Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call Detective Daniel
Harbsmeier at (615) 264-5303 Ext 320 or the Hendersonville Police
Department at (615) 822-1111. Information can also be reported to the
Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted
using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

