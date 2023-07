UPDATE: 3:17 P.M. – Kyle Crimmons has been found safe.



Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs assistance in locating 10-year-old Kyle Crimmons, who is missing from Nashville.

He’s 4’8″, 100 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

Kyle was last seen in the area of Kemper Drive wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and no shoes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.