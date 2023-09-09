Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 38 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf Challenge

On October 6, 2023, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss and transition.

In the year since the SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v Wade and Tennessee’s own abortion ban, the Miriam’s Promise pregnancy counseling program, which is offered free of charge to clients, is more vital than ever. This fundraising event will help secure the funds needed to ensure the success of the program.

“Miriam’s Promise is pro-woman, pro-family and pro-pregnant people, and respecting their choices will always be a core value,” said Dietz Osborne, CEO of Miriam’s Promise. “We are a social impact organization that offers counseling for pregnant people in crisis and ongoing services for families seeking or affected by adoption – all free from judgement and politics. The Cooper Golf Challenge is an opportunity for others in Middle Tennessee to show solidarity with and give moral and financial support to the individuals and families we serve.”

More than 100 golfers and volunteers will come together to raise friends, funds, and awareness for Miriam’s Promise. This golf challenge looks a little different from other golf events because we do not require a fee to participate. Each golfer will gain financial sponsorships from friends, family, and colleagues while sharing the Miriam’s Promise story and the impact the agency has had over the last 38 years.

Committee chair Beth Morris notes, “By our supporters inviting their friends and colleagues to be a part of this ministry, they are amplifying our voice to others who might not have heard of what we do and why we do it. Through the sharing of the Miriam’s Promise story, those that need us can find us, which is particularly important at this point in Tennessee history.”

Anyone can join the Mary Cooper Golf Challenge by registering to Golf or donate at www.miriamspromise.org/Cooper2023 or by volunteering with us on the day of at www.miriamspromise.org/CooperVolunteer.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Mary Cooper Memorial Golf Challenge to Benefit Miriam’s Promise

WHEN: Friday, October 6, 2023

Golfer registration: 8:15am

Golf scramble begins at 9:30am

WHERE: Old Fort Golf Club and Greenway, Murfreesboro, TN

HOW TO PARTICIPATE: www.miriamspromise.org/Cooper2023 to register to participate or donate & www.miriamspromise.org/CooperVolunteer to volunteer