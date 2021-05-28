Miranda Lambert’s Broadway Bar Opens

Via Facebook, Lambert shared the news, “Yall it’s official…. Casa Rosa is open!! We celebrated Tuesday night with a friends and family karaoke party! Thanks to everyone who came out to hang! I even got hubby up to sing a little duet! Just call us Danny and Sandy from now on! When yall are in Nashville come by for some tacos and tequila!!! Phara Queen sure did add some glitter for us girls!!”
Casa Rosa is located at 308 Broadway, the four-level bar and restaurant feature tacos, tequila, and Miranda Lambert memorabilia. No menu or hours for Casa Rosa has been shared on social media or the website at this time. According to social media posts, it’s first-come, first-serve, no reservations are available at this time.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.