Miranda Lambert to Release a Cookbook in 2023

Coming in 2023, country artist Miranda Lambert will release a cookbook -Miranda Lambert: Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen (on-sale: April 25, 2023; Hardcover; $32.50).

Growing up watching her father play guitar, it wasn’t long until she started writing songs and making her way through Texas’ vibrant music scene as a teenager. Chasing the dream, making her own CD and staying focused on the integrity of her music, it was only a matter of time until she garnered a major Nashville record deal. Known for the passion and swagger she brings to her music, Miranda’s albums and concerts create a place for women who live by their own rules to come together as a tribe. She’s won three GRAMMYs, 38 Academy of Country Music Awards (more than any other artist in the organization’s history) and 14 Country Music Association Awards, among countless other accolades and honors.

Fans of the East Texas artist know her heart and her life from listening to her albums, starting with Kerosene through the deeply personal double album The Weight of These Wings and 2022’s adventurous Palomino. With Y’ALL EAT YET? she takes readers deeper into her life off stage, on her farm and on the road, as well as sharing her beloved Airstream trailers, her signature fashion sense and decorating style. Lambert grew up surrounded by her mother and grandmother, and also by her mother’s tight-knit pack of girlfriends. With them, she learned the power of female friendship and the bonds that women share — and the way good food and drink is the perfect reason for any gathering of your girlfriends.

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life. I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends,” says Lambert.

These colorful women knew how to have too much fun, come through in a jam, celebrate, cry when necessary and really, really cook. And it’s to these women that Miranda credits her own inviting, come- on-in personality. Each and every recipe in Y’ALL EAT YET? has been handed down from her mom, grandma and those cherished friends and include:

Nonny’s Banana Pudding

Paw Paw’s Bar-B-Que Sauce

The LOAF, a.k.a. “the meal that will get the ring”

Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler

Stacked Enchilada Bake

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

Roasted Root Vegetable Winter Salad

Whiskey Cupcakes

For everything from porch parties to road trips, the holidays and celebratory gatherings, Y’ALL EAT YET? is true to Miranda’s roots growing up in Texas.

It showcases easy to prepare, hearty and delicious meals meant to be shared with those you love. Full of the moments most people never get to see in the life of one of country music’s most important female superstars—along with gorgeous fare and 50 recipes— Y’ALL EAT YET? was created to fill your belly and feed your soul.