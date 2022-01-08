Miranda Lambert to Perform at FirstBank Amphitheater

Miranda Lambert, with special guests Cadillac Three, announced a new concert in Franklin.

The concert will take place at FirstBank Amphitheater and is set for April 28th at 7 pm, tickets go on sale on January 14th at 10 am.

FirstBank shared in a social media post, “JUST ANNOUNCED: Miranda Lambert with special guests The Cadillac Three will be performing at FirstBank Amphitheater on April 28th for one night only! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM!”

Lambert also announced on Friday “The Bandwagon Tour” is back with Little Big Town. The tour kicks off in May just ahead of the Franklin performance with 15 stops.

Find ticket information for the FirstBank Amphitheater concert here.

FirstBank Amphitheater opened for its first season in 2021 with Florida Georgia Line Feedin Nashville event followed by a lineup that included Jonas Brothers, Harry Connick Jr., Greta Van Fleet, and more.

For 2022, the amphitheater has announced for King and Country, Cody Johnson, and newly announced Miranda Lambert shows.

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840) is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.