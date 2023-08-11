Miranda Lambert Partners with Gibson on First Signature Guitar

Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson Custom Shop is proud to announce a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Miranda Lambert, with the new Gibson Miranda Lambert Bluebird, her first-ever signature guitar. The rare Gibson acoustic guitar is made in the USA, hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers. The new Miranda Lambert Bluebird from Gibson Custom Shop is now available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers, and on www.gibson.com.

“I have been playing Gibson acoustic guitars for so long now, so to be able to partner with such an iconic brand to create my own version of the classic Hummingbird is a dream come true,” shared Lambert. “I hope this encourages musicians everywhere – especially young girls – to pick up a Bluebird and chase the same dream that guitars have made come true for me.”

“At Gibson, we’re always seeking ways to lift up the voices of artists who have shaped the sound of genres, and Miranda is a trailblazing artist that represents the best that country music has to offer” says Codey Allen, Director, Cultural Influence-North America at Gibson Brands. “Her immense talent, authenticity, and dedication to the craft of songwriting, as well as her unwavering commitment to encourage more girls and women to play guitar are what inspired us to create the Miranda Lambert Bluebird Acoustic guitar.”

A decorated songwriter, Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, passionate animal advocate, restaurateur, businesswoman, and New York Times best-selling author, Lambert is among the brightest stars in modern country music. Named as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME, Lambert has won multiple GRAMMY® Awards and has been honored with more Academy of Country Music Awards than any artist in history. A constant champion of female artists—including numerous collaborations and her work as a member of the Pistol Annies—Lambert has made it a priority to encourage more girls and women to pick up guitars themselves.

Her music and mission have been honored with a new Gibson signature guitar, her first-ever model, the Miranda Lambert Bluebird. A variation of the iconic Gibson Hummingbird, the Miranda Lambert Bluebird is as distinctive as its namesake, and features a square shoulder mahogany body with a Sitka spruce top, a striking Bluebonnet nitrocellulose lacquer finish celebrating the official flower of Lambert’s home state of Texas, and a custom Bluebird pickguard inspired by her chart-topping song of the same name. The L.R. Baggs VTC electronics make this exceptional guitar stage and studio ready from the moment you take it out of the included hardshell case.