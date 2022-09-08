Miranda Lambert is the Most Nominated Female of All Time for the CMA Awards – Read Who is Else is Nominated this Year

The Country Music Association announced nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards to take place on Wednesday, November 9th hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Here are some highlights from the nominations.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson topping the list at six nominations.

Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde , Carly Pearce , and Chris Stapleton , along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally , each with five nominations.

Cody Johnson and songwriter/producer Josh Osborne collect four nominations each.

Luke Combs , HARDY , Miranda Lambert , Midland , and Carrie Underwood secure three nominations apiece.

The night's highest honor, reigning Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Lambert, Stapleton, Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include BRELAND , Alexa Campbell , Jack Clarke , Dan Grech-Marguerat , Jacob Davis , Dustin Haney , Walker Hayes , Josh Jenkins , Matt Jenkins , Jason Lehning , Blake Lively , Chip Matthews , Parker McCollum , Michael Monaco , Jason Nix , Mikey Reaves , Harper Smith , Trent Willmon , and Wilson.

Miranda Lambert continues to reign as the most nominated female of all time with 61 nominations and becomes third in overall nominations ever. She now becomes the third most-nominated artist, following George Strait (83) and Alan Jackson (81). Lambert has the longest consecutive streak of nominations for Female Vocalist, collecting her 16th nomination since 2007.



See the complete list of nominations below.