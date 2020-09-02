Miranda Lambert Breaks a Record with Seven CMA Nominations

The Country Music Association announced the nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” with Miranda Lambert topping the list with seven nominations – making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. This record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year.

Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first ever nod for Entertainer of the Year, Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories.

For Entertainer of the Year, it appears that voters adhered to Garth Brooks plea to not be included this year as his name is not on the nominations list. The Entertainer of the Year list includes Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban return.

First time CMA Awards nominees are Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Bieber, Justin Clough, David Coleman, Jim Cooley, Luke Dick, Sam Ellis, Ray Fulcher, Caylee Hammack, Hozier, Zach Kale, Rob McNelley, Buckley Miller, Scott Moffatt, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, Sam Siske, Derrick Southerland, Chris Tomlin, Tenille Townes and Laura Veltz.

Artists noticeably missing from nominations this year include Luke Bryan with his number one song “One Margarita,” which makes the second year in a row for Bryan not to receive any nominations. Tanya Tucker received a GRAMMY for her album “While I’m Livin'” but not a CMA nomination. Other artists not nominated include Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Ballerini tweeted, “Last time this happened, I wrote Homecoming Queen the next day about the feeling. Something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. Nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. Proud to be a part of the country family, always.”

