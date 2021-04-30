Minimize Summer Learning Loss at Learning Lab!

Summer is a great time for students to rest and offload some of the stress that comes with a full school schedule, homework, tests, and – this past year – time spent virtually learning. However, numerous studies have shown that the summer break also correlates with “learning loss.” Lessons and principles learned, if not reinforced, can be forgotten, resulting in students falling behind and left playing catch-up come August.

Oxford Learning shares the following statistics:

The equivalent of one month of learning is lost after summer vacation

2.6 months of math skills are lost over the summer

2 months of reading are lost over the summer

6 weeks are spent re-learning old material in the fall to make up for summer learning loss

Your student doesn’t need a full course load throughout the summer in order to combat learning loss. Just a few hours a week can help your student maintain learned information and stay prepared for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Summer Enrichment at Learning Lab

Learning Lab offers a number of programs designed to help minimize summer learning loss. Explore your options here.

Elementary School Summer Enrichment (Grades K-5)

From our reading and executive functioning camp, to STEM camps, drop-in science and art classes all June and July, and our Learning Bridge program that helps close reading and math gaps that may have developed, we have several summer options to give elementary school-aged students a boost that will expand their learning from this past year. Learn more.

Middle School Summer Enrichment (Grades 6-8)

From our STEM camp, to our Back to School Study Skills Camps, to our Learning Bridge program to help close reading and math gaps that may have developed, we have several summer options to give middle school-aged students a boost that will expand their learning from this past year. Learn more.

High School Summer Enrichment (Grades 9-12)

From our Course Recovery and Courses for Credit classes that get students back on track who may have failed a required course, are behind in credits, or who want to get ahead for the next school year, to our Back to School Study Skills Camps, ACT Prep Weeks, and more, we have several summer options to give high school-aged students a boost that will expand their learning from this past year. Learn more.

All Ages Summer Enrichment (Grades K-12)

From our ISEE Prep Camp, to Customized Summer Tutoring Packages, to Reading and Math Intervention and Tutoring Packages, we have several summer programs to give students of all ages a boost that will expand their learning from this past year. Learn more.

Educational Assessment Services

If your student was struggling academically this past year, and you don’t know why, a psychoeducational assessment from The Assessment Center will identify your child’s strengths and challenges, as well as provide your family with individualized recommendations for supports and strategies that can be implemented at home and at school. If your child is due to be reevaluated, The Assessment Center also conducts reevaluations. Summer is the perfect time to have your child assessed, so that they can start their next school year strong! Learn more.

Stop Summer Learning Loss In Its Tracks!

