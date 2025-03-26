Mineo’s Pizza & Wings: Two Decades of Flavor and Community

Celebrating 20 years in business in 2025, Mineo’s Pizza & Wings has established itself as a mainstay in the local dining scene, known for its commitment to quality, made-from-scratch cooking, and a dining experience that prioritizes connecting with their customers. Through economic fluctuations, changing consumer preferences, and industry challenges, this family-owned establishment has maintained its position by staying true to its founding principles.

Mineo’s opened its doors with a broad vision and a big menu, featuring everything from raw oysters and steamers to pasta and ribs. Over time, the restaurant strategically streamlined its offerings while expanding its signature items. The traditional buffalo wings and pizza that were bestsellers on opening day remain the most popular choices, though both have evolved substantially over two decades.

“When we first opened, we had a massive menu,” Owner Jenn Mineo explains. “It was a typical South Florida sports bar menu, but in my tiny kitchen—where we made everything from scratch—it quickly became overwhelming to manage.” This pragmatic approach to menu development has allowed Mineo’s to focus on perfecting its specialties rather than diluting quality across too many offerings.

The pizza selection, which started with just a supreme option and basic build-your-own toppings, has expanded to include numerous specialty combinations and topping choices. Similarly, the wing selection has grown from a few initial flavors to an extensive array that draws dedicated customers from considerable distances. “We now have customers who drive hours just for our wings,” the owner notes with pride.

In an era when many restaurants prioritize quick turnover, Mineo’s has deliberately maintained its approach of unhurried, careful preparation. Their commitment to quality has ultimately proven successful, especially as consumer preferences shift.

And the approach has found renewed appreciation in recent years. “More customers, especially since the pandemic, are starting to appreciate that. They come in knowing their meal is made with care, and they stay, connect, and enjoy the experience,” said Mineo.

“I believe Mineo’s is still here today because we’ve never sacrificed quality, never cut portions, and never treated customers like just another order number,” the owner states.

The restaurant’s longevity has allowed it to become woven into the community fabric, with some customers spanning two generations. Many adults who visited as children now bring their own families, creating ongoing traditions centered around Mineo’s distinctive offerings.

Recently, Mineo’s entered a new chapter with the addition of the owner’s son PJ to the business. At 20 years old—close to his mother’s age when she founded the restaurant—PJ brings fresh perspective while respecting the traditions that have made Mineo’s successful. His focus includes enhancing the restaurant’s social media presence to connect with younger customers while maintaining its established quality and atmosphere.

“In the future, I’d love to see us open more locations, sharing our unique vibe and quality food with more communities, all while keeping the special qualities that define us,” PJ explains.

As Mineo’s celebrates its milestone anniversary, its story demonstrates how a restaurant can evolve while maintaining its core identity—creating a place where quality food and meaningful connections continue to matter most.

Mineo’s is located at 330 Mayfield Dr A-11, Franklin, TN 37067.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email