Mimosa Nail Bar in Brentwood to Open

A new nail salon, Mimosa Nail Bar, will open soon in Brentwood at 7030 Executive Center Dr #102, Brentwood in the former Copper Penny location.

Mimosa Nail Bar aims to bring “a true spa experience where luxury meets sanitation,” to its customers.

Three things to know about Mimosa Nail Bar:

Mimosa Nail Bar is equipped with all the sanitation COVID-19 requirements of the State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology to give clients the best possible protection during their service.

They provide organic and herbal spa products which ingredients are 100% naturally derived, NO Phthalates/NO GMO.

No exact opening date has been shared at this time. Mimosa Nail Bar is offering a $10 voucher by signing up here.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.