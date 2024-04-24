Mimo at Four Seasons Unveils New Menu and Prix Fixe Options

Mimo Restaurant and Bar, the celebrated downtown Italian restaurant located at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, revealed a robust new menu of authentic Italian dishes under the leadership of lauded new Executive Chef Francesco Greco.

Milanese-born Greco, whose award-winning culinary career has taken him around the globe, brings his own unique style of regional Italian cooking and passion for Tuscan cuisine to the new menu at Mimo. Available for lunch and dinner, the menu features an expanded selection of hand-made pastas, fresh salads, sustainably sourced seafood, and chargrilled steaks and chops, all prepared using locally sourced ingredients and presented with Mimo’s thoughtful attention to detail. Experiential tableside service is a hallmark of the new menu, as is the exquisite artistry of Pastry Chef Hector Llompart’s new dessert offerings, which end each meal on a delicious high note.

“We have made significant changes to the Mimo menu, adding more choice, particularly in our chargrilled meat selection, and incorporating new expressions of Tuscan cooking throughout,” said new Executive Chef Francesco Greco. “Throughout Mimo’s elevated cuisine, warm and genuine service, and lively atmosphere, our team is working together to create an unforgettable dining experience for every single guest, every single time. I look forward to welcoming guests, new and returning, to our dining room.”

Reimagined Culinary Ethos

In developing the new menu, Chef Greco drew from decades of culinary experience at five-star destinations around the globe to build a more complete offering for guests.

In true Tuscan style, the new Mimo menu boasts an impressive array of meats and chops, with the crown jewel being the 48 oz. Bistecca Fiorentina. Dry-aged for 55 days, this sharable porterhouse is carved tableside and brushed with smoked garlic oil, for a theatrical presentation worthy of this mouth-watering menu star.

Other noteworthy additions include the Iberico Pork Pluma. Hailing from the expansive woodlands of Spain, this cut of pork comes from the renowned black Iberico pigs. Being meticulously prepared through a sous-vide cooking technique, before being chargrilled to perfection ensures both rich flavour and exceptional tenderness.

Chef Greco’s Milanese upbringing shines in specialty entrées like the Eggplant Milanese, topped with Parmesan cheese, basil cress and fresh tomato sauce, and the melt-in-your-mouth Short Ribs, braised with Chianti and topped with vegetable ragu.

Mimo has always been celebrated for its expert hand-made pastas, and the new menu presents an even wider selection to choose from. Highlights include the refreshingly bright Spring Risotto with rare morel mushrooms, asparagus, and artichoke chips; Lobster Linguine, topped with Maine lobster, fine chili, and cherry tomato sauce; and Agnolotti, homemade ricotta cheese and spinach ravioli, aged Balsamic vinegar, and Parmigiano sauce.

In addition to Mimo’s beloved Raw Bar, which includes an indulgent Seafood Tower, daily oyster selections, and caviar, the menu now features an entire section dedicated to Carpaccios. There’s truly something for everyone with meat, seafood, and vegetarian options. The Prime Angus Beef Carpaccio is decadently prepared to perfection with black truffle, aged Parmigiano, arugula, and a hazelnut-porcini purée. The Yellowfin Tuna and Bottarga Carpaccio, with spicy tonnato mayo, crunchy fennel, lemon zest, and Toscano olive oil, is prepared tableside for a presentation nearly as impressive as the flavour. Lastly, the Heirloom Beetroots Carpaccio is a vegetarian spin on the classic appetizer, with granny smith apple, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, and Modena aged balsamic.

New appetizer selections include the stunningly beautiful Zucchini Blossoms, artfully arranged and delicately stuffed with ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, almond pesto, and tomato coulis, and the Charcuterie and Gnocco Fritto, a picture-perfect assortment of premium Italian cold cuts and cheese, served with fried Bologna crisps. Rounding out the menu are plentiful salads, including the Burrata Panzanella topped with guest’s choice of fresh or smoked burrata, and the Organic Artichokes, prepared with Pecorino Toscano, endive, local greens, and fresh mint.

Show-Stopping Desserts

Award-winning Pastry Chef Hector Llompart, who joined the team at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville in February 2024, brings an exquisite craftsmanship to Mimo’s new dessert menu. Showcasing Llompart’s vast experience as a confectioner and chocolatier, the new dessert offerings feature sophisticated flavour profiles and jaw-dropping presentations.

“The entire experience at Mimo is designed with fun in mind, so I wanted to create a dessert menu that was playful while still being elevated,” said Chef Llompart.

In addition to a Tableside Tiramisu, the dessert menu includes a rich Dark Chocolate Mousse with Piedmont hazelnut and blood orange sorbet, and a Pistachio Fondant with frozen yogurt, rose petals, and raspberry sorbet. A rotating selection of homemade sorbets and gelatos are available daily as well. The Amalfi Lemon is the menu’s show-stopping dish to be sure. The lemon mousse is filled with a basil and lemon confit cream and encased in painted white chocolate to create two stunning, lifelike lemons, presented on Mimo’s signature hand-painted dessert plates.

Genuine Service in a Lively Atmosphere

With the personable fine-dining service that is a hallmark of the Four Seasons brand, every experience at Mimo is a memorable one. The new menu surprises and delights guests from start to finish with exciting and thoughtful touches throughout, resulting in a dining experience that feels elevated, fun, and authentic. Each meal begins with a complimentary serving of Mimo’s warm, homemade, crispy focaccia bread accompanied by Tuscan-imported Laudemio olive oil.

Experiential dining is at the heart of Mimo’s new menu, with tableside presentations offered on multiple dishes throughout each section of the menu. Guests get a front-row seat as Mimo chefs assemble and put finishing touches on a variety of starters, including the Yellowfin Tuna and Bottarga Carpaccio and the Seafood Brodetto Soup, with littleneck clams, mussels, prawns, and branzino in a shellfish broth.

Guests who order the 48 oz. Bistecca Fiorentina are given a Polaroid camera to capture the experience, adding to the anticipation and creating a fun memento to take home at the end of the night. The new Mimo Tiramisu, crafted by Pastry Chef Hector Llompart, is as decadent in presentation as taste. The layered dessert is assembled by a chef in front of guests, resulting in fresh creamy layers topped with crisp dark chocolate.

At the conclusion of the meal, all guests at Mimo are presented with a glass jewel box filled with Italian cookies and truffles as a sweet finishing touch on the experience.

Prix Fixe Menus

For those looking for a quick dining option between meetings or before a night out on the town, Mimo offers an Express Business Lunch and a Pre-Show Dinner menu.

The Express Business Lunch, available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., allows guests the choice of an entrée and dessert for USD 38.

Guests who are heading out for a night on the town to see a concert at the Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center, a sporting event at Bridgestone Arena, or other live performances can enjoy a beautiful pre-show dinner at Mimo. The three-course prix fixe menu is available between 5 and 6 p.m. seven days a week for USD 68.

