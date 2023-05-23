Milwaukee Admirals Advance to Western Conference Finals

For the first time in 17 years, the Milwaukee Admirals are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs’ Western Conference Final – punching their ticket after a decisive 5-2 victory over the Texas Stars in a winner-take-all Game Five battle at HEB Center on Sunday.

Starting Thursday, the Ads will look to continue their postseason momentum against a brand-new foe in the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who advanced to the conference final on Friday in their debut AHL season.

Milwaukee, who did not face Coachella Valley during the 2022-23 regular season, has their work cut out for them as they look to collect four wins against the second-best team in the American League.

Fans can catch all the action by joining the Preds at Ford Ice Center Bellevue for Calder Cup Playoffs Watch Parties, purchasing an AHLTV Playoffs All-Access subscription or following the @MKEAdmirals social media channels.

See below for the full Western Conference Finals schedule:

Game One: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley; Thursday, May 25 at 9 p.m. CT

Game Two: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley; Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m. CT

Game Three: Coachella Valley at Milwaukee; Monday, May 29, 6 p.m. CT

Game Four: Coachella Valley at Milwaukee; Thursday, June 1, 7 p.m. CT

*Game Five: Coachella Valley at Milwaukee; Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m. CT

*Game Six: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley; Monday, June 5 at 9 p.m. CT

*Game Seven: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley; Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. CT

*If necessary

Source: Nashville Predators

