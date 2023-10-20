Milton Tabbed Semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

DALLAS – Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III has been named a semifinalist for the seventh annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, as announced on Wednesday.

The award, named in honor of VFL Jason Witten, is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field. Leadership is a term synonymous with Witten, who, in addition to becoming one of the best tight ends in the history of the sport, served as one of football’s most prominent role models during his 16-year pro career.

This year’s semifinalist list consists of 20 student-athletes who have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

Milton is the third Tennessee player to be named a semifinalist for the Witten Award, joining Hendon Hooker (2022) and Trey Smith, who won the award in 2019.

UT’s redshirt senior quarterback has stepped into the role as one of the team’s undisputed leaders this season, serving as a team captain as well as a key member of the team’s leadership council. Milton has become one of the most recognizable figures in Knoxville, not only for his play on the field, but due in large part to his infectious personality and dedication to helping others in all facets of his life.

Despite his busy schedule, Milton has found time to stay involved in the community and use his platform to positively impact the lives of others while also finding ways to use his NIL opportunities to bring joy and positivity to his teammates and individuals within the community. The Pahokee, Florida, native has accomplished all of this despite having to overcome some significant hardships throughout his childhood and adolescent life, ranging from injuries that have derailed seasons to the passing of beloved family members. Through it all, Milton has persevered and grown into one of the top quarterbacks and well-respected leaders in the SEC.

Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, December 13. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on February 15, 2024. The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle.

To learn more about the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award and this year’s group of semifinalists, click HERE.

Source: UT Sports

