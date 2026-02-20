Millionaire for Life Lottery Game Debuts Sunday

2-20-2026 – Just imagine: A million dollars every year … for life! The Tennessee Education Lottery joins 30 other lotteries across the country on Sunday to launch Millionaire For Life, a new drawing-style game with a daily chance to win $1 million a year for life. The new game features daily drawings with nine ways to win, including a second-tier prize of $100,000 a year for life.

“One way we continue to be successful at raising billions for education in Tennessee is to keep our games fresh and exciting,” said Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul. “Millionaire For Life is destined to be a hit with players, which means an even bigger win for the education programs we fund.”

Ticket sales begin Sunday, Feb. 22, with the first drawing to be held Sunday night at 10:15 p.m. CT/11:15 p.m. ET. Overall prize odds are 1 in 8, with odds to win the grand prize at 1 in 22.9 million.

Additional details include:

Tickets are $5 per play.

Players choose five numbers from 1 through 58, then one number (Millionaire Ball) from 1 to 5.

Players may also select “Quick Pick” for the computer to randomly pick any or all of the numbers for the play.

Source: Tnlottery.com

