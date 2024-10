Beginning Monday, October 21, 2024 crews will be milling and paving roads in the Winter Park Subdivision in Spring Hill.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Milling is expected to take between 2-4 days, weather permitting. Once milling has been completed, it may take 7-10 business days before repaving begins.

Residents are asked to avoid parking on the road and drive carefully in the area during this time.

Source: City of Springfield

