Miller’s Ale House Now Serving Brunch 7 Days a Week

(Sept. 12, 2023) – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant known for great prices, friendly service and generous portions, introduces its first-ever brunch menu, featuring $9.99 entrees and $5 brunch cocktails served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday–Friday.

“With the launch of our brunch menu, we have an opportunity to serve our guests in a whole new daypart for Miller’s,” said Miller’s Ale House CEO Nikhil Khanna. “Whether they are catching an early weekend game with friends or just getting their day started off right, our guests can enjoy a hearty, fresh-made meal that is delicious and a great value.”

Available now at all 100-plus Miller’s locations, brunch entrees start at just $9.99:

Brunch Burger: 1/2-pound,100% ground steak patty topped with melted American cheese, candied bacon, fried egg and creamy red chili sauce. Served with fries. $12.99

Bacon & Egg Chicken Sandwich: Crispy buttermilk-marinated chicken breast, peppered bacon, lettuce, fried egg and creamy red chili sauce. Served with fries. $12.99

Sunrise Scramble: Skillet-baked eggs with sauteed onions, tomatoes, potatoes, scallions, bacon pieces and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. $9.99

Tex Mex Burrito: Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and mozzarella rolled in a seared flour tortilla and served with pico de gallo, sour cream and black beans. $9.99

Steak & Eggs: Grilled and sliced 6-ounce sirloin steak on a bed of sauteed onions and bell peppers, accompanied by choice of fried or scrambled eggs. Served with warm, grilled flour tortillas. $14.99

The menu also features shareable French Toast Bites with cinnamon sugar and a powdered sugar glaze, served with syrup and strawberry puree for just $6.99. A side of four pieces of sweet and spicy, thick-cut, applewood-smoked Candied Bacon rounds out the brunch menu.

Brunch cocktail specials include $5 Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Guests at Florida restaurants can get Bottomless Mimosas for $10 when they order a brunch entree, and guests outside Florida can order a bottle of sparkling wine and orange juice for $19.99.

During brunch service, Miller’s will also serve its full regular menu plus specials that include Daily Deals starting at $6.99, All Day, Every Day Deals starting at $9.99 and Lunch Deals, available Monday–Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at just $7.99.