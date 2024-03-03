Miller’s Ale House in Franklin Has Closed

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Miller’s Ale House, located at 7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue in Franklin, has closed.

The restaurant first opened in September 2018. All of the signage has been removed.

A sign on the door stated, “Sorry for the inconvenience, but we are closed permanently. You can visit us in Murfreesboro at 1714 Old Fort Parkway.”

When Miller’s Ale House opened in the Cool Springs area, it was the first one in Tennessee. The Murfreesboro restaurant welcomed guests in January 2019.

Miller’s Ale House is known for its Zingers, buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded, boneless chicken tenders; the menu also features burgers, ribs, and steaks from the grill.  Other offerings include a selection of soups and salads.

