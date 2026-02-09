Mill Creek Middle Takes the Stage with Theater Camp

Mill Creek Middle invites rising fourth through twelfth graders to join its Summer Musical Theater Performance Camp from June 22-26.
Students of all experience levels will have the opportunity to build and strengthen their skills during the camp, which will be held daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. On the final day, the students will put on a special performance.
The cost of the camp is $350 per camper. The first 30 campers are eligible for an early bird discount. To register, visit the camp’s webpage.
Contact MCMS theater director Aly Isom with any questions.
