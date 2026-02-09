Home Events Mill Creek Middle Takes the Stage with Theater Camp

Michael Carpenter
Mill Creek Middle invites rising fourth through twelfth graders to join its Summer Musical Theater Performance Camp from June 22-26.

Students of all experience levels will have the opportunity to build and strengthen their skills during the camp, which will be held daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. On the final day, the students will put on a special performance.

The cost of the camp is $350 per camper. The first 30 campers are eligible for an early bird discount. To register, visit the camp’s webpage.

Contact MCMS theater director Aly Isom with any questions.

&Source: WCS
