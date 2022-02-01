Mill Creek Middle School Theater Shows Excellence in Music

Mill Creek Middle theater students are finding their calling onstage after winning several awards at the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta January 14-16.

The Junior Theater Festival brings together student musical theater troupes from all over the world. Each troupe performs a 15-minute segment of a Broadway Junior show for a panel of experts. MCMS students’ performance of Matilda Jr. earned the group the Excellence in Music Award in the middle school division.

“Our students have a strong commitment to the arts, rehearsals and academics,” said

MCMS theater director Aly Isom. “They learn early in sixth grade that they are part of an ensemble. No matter what role you receive, you are the ensemble. You cannot complete the story without every single person from the major roles to the spotlight technician.”

In addition to the group award, MCMS students Lainey Allred and Will Brown received the All-Star Award, and Claire Street won the Inspirational Award.

“Only three Inspirational Awards were given, and the other two were given to groups,” said Isom. “Our troupe’s success is indicative of the culture we have developed, and we raise the bar high.”