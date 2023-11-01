Mill Creek Middle Presents Xanadu Jr.

October 31, 2023 – Get ready for a colorful glitter explosion as Mill Creek Middle theater performs Xanadu Jr. November 2-11, 2023.

Follow the journey of a magical Greek muse, Kira, as she descends from Mount Olympus on a quest to inspire a struggling artist to achieve the greatest creation of all time: the first roller disco. Of course, the story isn’t that straightforward. When Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal artist, chaos ensues.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 per person. The performance dates and times are listed below. Mill Creek Middle is located at 200 York Trail in Nolensville.

Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

