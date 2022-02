For two days, Mill Creek Elementary will bring a beloved educational cartoon to the stage.

Mill Creek Mainstage will perform Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. on Friday, February 25, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 26, at 3 p.m. You can brush up on your social studies and grammatical knowledge and have fun at the same time.

Tickets for the performances will cost $5 per person and may be purchased on the school’s Seat Yourself page.

Mill Creek Elementary is located at 100 York Road in Nolensville.