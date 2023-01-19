Mill Creek Elementary Educator Named Reading Teacher of the Year

Mill Creek Elementary second-grade teacher Lauren Hawks is the 2022 Literacy Association of Tennessee (LAT) Reading Teacher of the Year.

Hawks was presented the award at the annual State conference in Murfreesboro December 4-6. The title is given to an individual teacher who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to literacy. Hawks was nominated by the chair of the Williamson County chapter of the LAT, Becky Clark.

“Having witnessed first-hand Lauren’s commitment to the field of education and her passion for providing excellent literacy instruction to her students, I nominated her for this award and was honored to present the award to her at the LAT Awards Dinner and Recognition Ceremony,” said Clark. “Congratulations, Lauren. The world needs more teachers like you.”

