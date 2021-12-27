Miles Auto Spa to Close Mallory Station Road Location

Miles Auto Spa will close its location at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin on January 1, 2022. The location was formerly AutoWash Express before Miles purchased the car wash in 2015.

In a social media post, they shared, “After 20+ years as a carwash (six for us) we’ve decided to close our location at 404 Mallory Station Rd. Effective January 1, 2022.”

They continued, “Not to worry – Toni Anguiano Morton, the only manager ever to run this location, as well as all employees will be staying on board with us helping to run the other three. In part, our inability to fully staff our locations helped us decide to move in this direction.”

In talking about the closure they explained they weren’t able to offer services like their other locations stating,”The small size of our location there didn’t allow us to offer free vacuuming and free cleaning products compared to our other locations. Plus, it’s less than a mile from our original Auto Spa on Bakers Bridge and about four miles from our Royal Oaks site where we do offer these additional services that our customers have grown to expect.”