Miles Auto Spa to Celebrate Reopening of Franklin Location with Free Car Washes

MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes, Middle Tennessee’s premier car washing enterprise, will celebrate the grand reopening of its Mallory Station Road location with a free weekend of car washes Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The reopened site, located at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin, marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior car wash for one low price to provide an easy, convenient option for customers.

“In January 2022, during the industry-wide challenges caused by the pandemic, we made the decision to temporarily close our Mallory Station location to redirect our employees to our other three sites across the area that feature larger footprints,” said Miles Johnson, founder of MILES. “The unique size of the Mallory Station location didn’t allow us to provide the same interior cleaning services compared to our other sites. However, after assessing that half of our customer base prefers exterior-only services, we decided to relaunch our Mallory Station location with a completely new concept—MILE15—that was custom designed to cater to our customers’ specific needs, which this location is perfectly suited for.”

For an all-inclusive price of $15, the MILE15 concept offers a premium exterior wash featuring top-notch services including tri-color foam conditioner, underbody flush, Turtle Wax™ Ice polish and sealant, Buff and Shine chamois dry, fire bath, wheel cleaner, MILES hot wax and tire shine. The car wash tunnel is packed with the latest technology and wash chemicals, offering a simple five-minute cleaning solution. With the MILE15 concept, guests can receive a premium exterior car wash with services that would traditionally cost approximately $24 if purchased a la carte. As an alternative to the $15 deal, customers can purchase unlimited washing for $30 a month that can be used across all four of its local locations.

“We pride ourselves on continually evaluating customer trends and infusing that into our business model so we can best meet our guests where they are,” said Rocky Crossland, president of MILES. “Our wide range of offerings are evidence of that. Customers can choose what type of experience they would like to receive based on our four locations—whether that be a luxury detail, express wash with the option to self-clean the interior, or express wash only. Our ability to adapt and customize our offerings to cater to customer needs is one of the main drivers behind the success we’ve experienced in the local community for the past 16 years.”

Founded in 2007, MILES operates four locations across Williamson and Davidson Counties. In addition to its reimagined Mallory Station Road location, MILES operates two Auto Spa sites that offer premium washes, detailing and restorations as well as one Express spot that provides exceptional exterior auto cleaning in five minutes or less with access to complimentary vacuums, towels and supplies for the option to self-clean the interior. Since its founding, the company has washed more than 2.6 million cars and currently employs 55 people across Middle Tennessee.

All four MILES locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, please visit www.milesautospa.com.