Mike Wolfe Lists Historic Downtown Franklin Building For $3.9M

The historic Downtown Franklin building at 345 Main Street is for sale.

The building was purchased by Mike Wolfe, of American Pickers, in 2014 and is on the market for $3.9 million.

Listed by CBRE, the property is a two-story building with 4,431 square feet. On the Main Street level is White’s Mercantile, owned by singer/songwriter Holly Williams and Red’s All Nature Burritos occupies the second-floor office suite.

Located in the middle of historic downtown Franklin, the building was erected in 1900 and has close proximity to nearby restaurants and shops.

In the listing for the property, Mike Wolfe states, “Downtown Franklin is and will always be one of the premier main streets in America. The restoration of this building was an honor for me to do. Preserving it for future generations to come.”

