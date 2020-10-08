Mike Wolfe Appears in New Series “Nashville’s Big Back Yard”

American Picker Mike Wolfe, is the spokesperson in a new series called ‘Nashville’s Big Back Yard,’ a trek that takes viewers on 100 miles down the Natchez Trace to Leiper’s Fork, Centerville, Hohenwald, Linden, Mount Pleasant, Santa Fe, Summertown, and a few cities in Alabama. All of the cities showcased have populations of less than 5,000. Teaming up with thirteen cities, Wolfe gives viewers an opportunity to explore these small towns.
“This global pandemic is making folks rethink how and where they want to live and work,” said Wolfe, a rural Williamson County resident who has traveled tens of thousands of miles and gained millions of fans as the star and creator of HISTORY’s “American Pickers” series in a release. “I know first-hand how much rural communities have to offer. Now is the perfect time to think about getting out of the cities, and back to small town Main Streets and open spaces. I’m honored to help shine a light on the communities in Nashville’s Big Back Yard.”
Nashville’s Big Back Yard is the result of lengthy conversations during COVID-19 spearheaded by Leiper’s Fork philanthropist Aubrey Preston and led by community leaders.
“While COVID has dealt a devastating blow to our nation’s public health and economy, it also has led people and communities to think about who we are and what we do,” said Preston, who has spent more than 25 years working on rural preservation efforts including the popular Americana Music Triangle. “The land is calling people back, and Nashville’s Big Back Yard has an abundance of land, water and world-class music. We’re inviting folks to come and play in our big back yard.”
According to data from the National Association of Realtors, median home prices in Nashville’s Big Back Yard averaged less than $170,000 vs. the national median home price of $241,300.
For more information, visit nashvillesbigbackyard.org.