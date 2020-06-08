Mike Fisher & Carrie Underwood Share Personal Stories in New Video Series





Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood open up about their marriage, parenting, heartbreaks, and purpose in a four-part short film series called “God & Country”, addressing the question, “In all the ups and downs of life and relationships, how do you find solid ground?” The episodes are available on the I Am Second website (iamsecond.com).

“We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God,” said Underwood in a statement.

The second episode recently aired in which Mike and Carrie candidly talk about infertility. Underwood reveals she had several miscarriages and discusses the painful moments it caused and how they made it through it. Today, they have two sons- Isaiah and Jacob.

Watch a preview of the video below.



A new episode is released each Wednesday on the I am Second website.



