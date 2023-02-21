Middle TN Teen Loses Legs after Being Hit by Car at Volleyball Tournament in St. Louis

A Smyrna High school student was injured after being hit by a car while attending a volleyball event in St. Louis on February 18, 2023, reports WSMV.

Janae Edmondson was walking to her hotel with her family after they left the event when a driver drove through a yield sign and struck a car.

The car then hit 16-year-old Edmondson. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to WSMV, the crash caused Edmonson to have both of her legs amputated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Smyrna High School student and volleyball player Janae Edmondson. We pray for your complete healing and recovery,” said the Town of Smyrna in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe account has been created by the volleyball community to help the Edmondson family with medical expenses and other financial needs.

That driver was later arrested for three counts of assault, armed criminal action, and operating a vehicle without a valid license, according to KMOV.