Middle TN High School Football MVP Week 1 Honorable Mentions

While we have our Source MVP every week, there are a lot of players all around the Midstate that have incredible performances each week and deserve to be recognized. We asked you to let us know who you thought was deserving of the MVP in week one and that player was Anthony Crowell. However, here are the honorable mentions for week one who also had some amazing performances.
Photos and comments were included by readers in their submissions.
1Nolan Dunkley
Rockvale
Senior
Fullback/Linebacker
A reader nominated Nolan and said he had “2 turnovers on defense, caused and recovered fumble, one interception. 161 yards total rushing, one touchdown.”
2Luke Cook
Gallatin
Senior
Quarterback
A reader nominated Luke for his “60-yard touchdown run to put the game away. Time management was needed to win this game.”
3Keegan Scruggs
Centennial
Junior
Defensive Lineman
A reader nominated Keegan for “14 solo tackles and two Quarterback sacks.”
4Za’Kyian Brinkley
Junior
Gallatin
Running Back
A reader nominated Za’Kyian for his night of “23 carries 194 yards and 3 touchdowns.”
5Easton Elliot
Waverly Central
Senior
Running Back
A reader nominated Easton for a performance he’ll never forget that consisted of “14 carries, 375 yards, 5 touchdowns vs Camden.”
6Isaac Hayes
Brentwood High School
Junior
Kicker
Two readers nominated Isaac for “5 Touchbacks, 2 Extra Points and 3 Field Goals of 34, 49 and 50. Accounted for 11 points as Brentwood beat Blackman by 9.”
7Ethan Cunningham
Page
Junior
Running Back
A reader nominated Ethan because “he ran in a touchdown at 71 yards Friday night against Fairview.”