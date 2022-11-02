Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Riverdale Warriors at Lebanon Blue Devils Playoff Game Preview

Our game of the week this week takes us to Lebanon for a first-round playoff matchup between The Lebanon Blue Devils and The Riverdale Warriors. This is a rematch of last year’s second round game that sent Riverdale home. This matchup will feature two of the most talented players in the state, with Lebanon’s Anthony Crowell and Riverdale’s Caleb Herring. If you are in the Wilson County area Friday night, you won’t want to miss this one.

Riverdale Warriors

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 47

Head Coach: Will Kriesky (53-28 in seventh season at Riverdale.)

2022 Record: 6-4

District Record: 2-3

2021 Record: 10-2, Lost to Lebanon in the second round

All Time Playoff Record: 71-30

The Warriors are coming off a win over Stewarts Creek in a game that was win or go home a week before playoffs even started. They will be looking to carry that momentum with them as they travel to take on an extremely talented Lebanon team. Containing the offensive tag team of Receiver Anthony Crowell and Quarterback Jaylen Abston. The good news for Riverdale is that they have Caleb Herring on their team and his job will be exactly that. Caleb is the number one ranked recruit in the state and this game will be a huge opportunity for him to showcase his skills against one of the best offenses in the bracket on the playoff stage as he and his team look for revenge for an early 2021 playoff exit.

Lebanon Blue Devils

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 48

Head Coach: Chuck Gentry (42-23 in sixth year at Lebanon

2022 Record: 8-2

District Record: 3-1

2021 Record: 11-2, Lost to Oakland in the quarterfinals

All Time Playoff Record: 10-21

This Lebanon offense has been putting on a show with Abston and Crowell this season, and comes into this game on a five game winning streak. Lebanon is better in points per game with 34 to Riverdale’s 21.5 and slightly better on defense with points allowed per game with 12 to Riverdale’ 16. As long as Lebanon can focus and play their game while winning the turnover battle, they should be fine.

Final Thoughts

Oakland was able to contain Herring by running most of their plays in the opposite direction of him on the Defensive Line. Of course, Herring still made plays but the key for Lebanon will be to limit how big those plays will be and winning the turnover battle. If they can do those things, they will send Riverdale home for the second time in two years. However, it’s playoff season and I’m calling an upset.

Riverdale (on the road) 31 Lebanon 28