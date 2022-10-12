Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview

Our game of the week this week takes us to an intense Rutherford County rivalry matchup for “The Battle of The ‘Boro”between Oakland and Riverdale.

Oakland

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 4

Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (102-7 in eighth year at Oakland)

2022 Record: 6-1

District Record: 3-0

2021 Record: 15-0, won state title

Oakland is coming off a loss to CPA that broke a 36 game winning streak. This loss, in the bigger picture, doesn’t make Oakland any less of a threat to three-peat as state champions. Kevin Creasy has a winning formula at Oakland and will almost definitely get a response out of his team this week, and he Patriots will need it. With it being such a big rivalry game on the road, you can’t afford to go through the motions.

Riverdale

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 79

Head Coach: Will Kriesky (51-27 in seventh year at Riverdale)

2022 Record: 4-3

District Record: 1-2

2021 Record: 10-2, lost to Lebanon in the second round

Riverdale not only needs this win for Battle of The ‘Boro bragging rights but to keep on pace in their district. They currently hold the 4th and final playoff spot in 6A-4. They have a 1-2 district record and are tied for that fourth and final spot with Stewart’s Creek. Those two teams will square off on the last week of the season, but for now, Riverdale has to focus on getting through Oakland. This Warriors team features the number one college football recruit in the state of Tennessee in Caleb Herring on defense. It will be interesting to see how Creasy schemes around him.

Final Thoughts

We’ll see if Riverdale can force some turnovers and make this one interesting. In rivalries like this, anything is possible. Especially with CPA giving The Warriors a blueprint. However, even with a loss last week, I can’t pick against this Oakland machine.

Oakland 42 Riverdale 24