Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Ravenwood Preview

This week for the Source Game of The Week, we are headed to Brentwood for a game that the whole state needs to be paying attention to and the number one game on our list of games to look forward to this season. This game could very well be a preview of the state championship game

Oakland

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 3

Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (98-6 8th year)

2022 record: 3-0

2021 record: 15-0

The Oakland Patriots start to look like the New England Patriots when you start to look at how dominate they’ve been in 6A under Coach Creasy. They have made it to the state championship four times since 2015 and have won three times. If they didn’t get to the championship game they were eliminated by East Tennessee powerhouse Maryville in the semifinals. Creasy’s squad from Murfreesboro is the favorite again to win the State Title. Do they have what it takes again this year?

Ravenwood

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 11

Head Coach: Will Hester (50-8 5th season second term)

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Record 2-1

The number 9 Quarterback in the country, Chris Parson, and his talented Ravenwood squad come into the season with high hopes. They’re looking to challenge Oakland from the other side of the bracket and this game will answer if they are up for the challenge. They get the defending state champions who are looking to repeat at home. This Friday screams Opportunity for the Raptors.

Final Thoughts

If this game doesn’t excite you then football just isn’t your sport. The number three vs number eleven ranked teams are squaring off, in what could be a 6A state championship preview, with college prospects everywhere as well as elite coaching. This one is going to be fun.

With teams like Oakland you can’t pick against them until they show otherwise and Oakland has given no reason to bet against them. I am a strong believer in home field advantage, but I don’t think that will be enough to push Ravenwood over the edge.

Oakland barely wins an instant classic 35-32