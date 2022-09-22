Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview

Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this win to stay on par with their other cross-town rival, Green Hill who is 2-0 in district play just like the Golden Bears. Wilson Central will be looking to put their name in that race before we get too deep into the season. It doesn’t get much better than rivalries and district implications.

Mount Juliet Golden Bears

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 79

Head Coach: Trey Perry (69-38 in nine years at MJ)

2022 Record: 3-1

2021 Record: 6-5, lost to Columbia in the first round.

The Bears have an opportunity Friday night to take the lead in their region and beat a huge rival at the same time. Mount Juliet and Green Hill will most likely battle it out all season for the 5-5A crown until their game on the last week of the season, but taking the lead now over one rival by beating another would be a great mid-season boost for this Bears team. Don’t be surprised to see MJ try to come out and take control early on.

Wilson Central Wildcats

Maxpreps Tennessee Rank: 172

Head Coach: Brad Dedman (62-72 in 12 years at WCHS)

2022 Record: 1-4

2021 Record: 6-5, lost to Page in the first round

The Wildcats are presented with an opportunity of their own to play spoiler to their biggest rival on their home field and inject themselves directly into the region race. While The Wildcats were not projected to be in the top of their region, 2-0 is currently the best divisional record held by both Mount Juliet and Green Hill. Central is currently tied for third with White County and Station Camp, with Hillsboro and Hunters Lane rounding out region 5 at 0-2. That being the case, this is anyone’s race and a win could plant Central in the spotlight.

Final Thoughts

My hometown rivalry is the closest I’ve gotten to picking an upset this year, just because of how much this win would mean to Central, but with future Tennessee and Vanderbilt talent on both sides of the ball for Mount Juliet, I think they are too much for the Wildcats.

Mount Juliet leads this series by a large margin, and I think they notch another win Friday night.

Mount Juliet 35 Wilson Central 17