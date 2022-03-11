Middle TN Girls Basketball Roundup: State Tournament Semi-Finals

The TSSAA Girls’ basketball State Tournament continues into the semi-final round. There are a couple teams in Middle Tennessee still competing with hopes on winning the championship. All the games are played at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

Class 3A State Tournament

Page vs. Jackson South Side, Friday, March 11th at 10 AM

Class 4A State Tournament

Beech vs. Bearden, Friday, March 11th at 1:15 PM

The winners of these games will face off for the 2022 State Championship. This game is set to take place on Saturday, March 12th.