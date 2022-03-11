Middle TN Girls Basketball Roundup: State Tournament Semi-Finals

The TSSAA Girls’ basketball State Tournament continues into the semi-final round. There are a couple teams in Middle Tennessee still competing with hopes on winning the championship. All the games are played at MTSU’s Murphy Center.
Class 3A State Tournament
- Page vs. Jackson South Side, Friday, March 11th at 10 AM
Class 4A State Tournament
- Beech vs. Bearden, Friday, March 11th at 1:15 PM
The winners of these games will face off for the 2022 State Championship. This game is set to take place on Saturday, March 12th.