Middle TN Girls Basketball Roundup: State Tournament Semi-Finals

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Page girls basketball
@PHSLadyBBSB Twitter

The TSSAA Girls’ basketball State Tournament continues into the semi-final round. There are a couple teams in Middle Tennessee still competing with hopes on winning the championship. All the games are played at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

Class 3A State Tournament

  • Page vs. Jackson South Side, Friday, March 11th at 10 AM

Class 4A State Tournament

  • Beech vs. Bearden, Friday, March 11th at 1:15 PM

The winners of these games will face off for the 2022 State Championship. This game is set to take place on Saturday, March 12th.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here